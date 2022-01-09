Condor Capital Management Sells 856 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.