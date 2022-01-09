$162.35 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $162.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $147.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of MANH traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.42. 279,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $109.29 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.