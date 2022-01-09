Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,818 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Inhibrx worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

