Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,221,800 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 7,489,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Shimao Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

