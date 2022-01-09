Madison Wealth Partners Inc Invests $224,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

