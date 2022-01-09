Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 808,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of RGPCF remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Ratch Group Public has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Get Ratch Group Public alerts:

Ratch Group Public Company Profile

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ratch Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratch Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.