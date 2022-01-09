Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 808,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of RGPCF remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Ratch Group Public has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
Ratch Group Public Company Profile
