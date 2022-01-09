Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,082.0 days.

PRRWF stock remained flat at $$30.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRRWF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

