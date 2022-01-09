PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Hits Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $101,503.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.07441955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.20 or 1.00310519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003160 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

