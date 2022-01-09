Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.29.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,429. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 115.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

