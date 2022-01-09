FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 13.9% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $64.91 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005335 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 802,415,113 coins and its circulating supply is 466,832,385 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

