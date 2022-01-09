REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REV Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REV Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 179,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $944.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. REV Group has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

