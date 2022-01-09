Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,908,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.85 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

