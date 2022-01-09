Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

