Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of ADM opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

