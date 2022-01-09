We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.