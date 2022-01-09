Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.10.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.