Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

