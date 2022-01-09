Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $269,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $169.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.89 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

