FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 930 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,547,000 after purchasing an additional 261,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,878. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

