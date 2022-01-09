Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $252.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.