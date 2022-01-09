Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

KTB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.