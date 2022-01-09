Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $44,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.56 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

