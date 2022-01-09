qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,140,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,739,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

