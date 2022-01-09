qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $607,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vale by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vale by 40.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,627,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,892,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

