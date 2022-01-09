Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Carter’s worth $45,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4,687.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,732,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 655,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 349,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

