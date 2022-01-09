Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMWD stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. 86,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

