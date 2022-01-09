Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $56,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.21. 470,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,568. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

