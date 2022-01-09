Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.17. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

