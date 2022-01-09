Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 16,792 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

BATS EFV opened at $52.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

