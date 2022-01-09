Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,886 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,575,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

