Minter Network Price Tops $0.0028 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $5,577.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00172655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00202574 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00032031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,289,437,450 coins and its circulating supply is 5,084,227,883 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

