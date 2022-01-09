DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,445,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

DKS stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.31. 2,030,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

