Brooktree Capital Management Has $2.06 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $892.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $924.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.50.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.