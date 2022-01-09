Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Declines By 18.9%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 314,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:PTR traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $48.03. 266,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,944. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.