TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Update

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 711,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of TFII traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.79. 263,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,680. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
