TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Update

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 711,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.79. 263,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,680. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.