Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KNCAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of KNCAY stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

