Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Decreases By 19.4%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 802,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,646. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.
ENIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
