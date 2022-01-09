Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Decreases By 19.4%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 802,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,646. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

ENIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enel Chile by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $33,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

