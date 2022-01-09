PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.43. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

