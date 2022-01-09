R.P. Boggs & Co. Raises Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises 3.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

