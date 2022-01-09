Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $102.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

