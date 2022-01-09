Private Management Group Inc. Sells 2,863 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

