WNY Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.88 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

