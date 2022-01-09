Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 28,459 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,898,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

