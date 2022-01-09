Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,074,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,877,671 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $157,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

