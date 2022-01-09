Jennison Associates LLC Has $76.30 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $76,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $56.66 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 472.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

