Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Discover Financial Services worth $275,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $125.69 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.39.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.