Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,868 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

