First National Corp MA ADV Sells 8,375 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 90,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $55.08 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67.

