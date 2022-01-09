San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,189 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

