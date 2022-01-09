San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,299 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of PAYX opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.